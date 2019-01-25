Free fashion show featuring Houston designers

HOUSTON - LAUNCH is a pop-up shop featuring Houston-based designers at Avenida Houston.

Products range from handbags, accessories, clothing, art and some food items.

Discovery Green will host a fashion show featuring LAUNCH on Saturday, January 26, from 5 p.m to 8 p.m.

“What’s great about all of our designers is that, people don’t realize there are that many designers in Houston producing locally, and what I’m doing with the collection is I’m mixing and matching all of their clothing together to really show that you can wear Houston designers head to toe,” said Sydney Dao.

The event is free and will also featured a pop-up market that is open to the public before and after the show.

For more information, visit www.discoverygreen.com.

