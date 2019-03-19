Fashion trends to be the best dressed guest at a spring wedding

HOUSTON - Spring is the busiest wedding season of the year. That means your mail is probably filled with invitations for many weddings to attend and you have to start thinking about what to wear to such important occasion.

Fabrics like lame and crochet are making a comeback. That's according to Caroline Harper Knapp, fashion and lifestyle blogger with House of Harper, who stopped by our studio to share trendy looks to wear if you are a guest at an upcoming spring wedding.

“Crochet is typically thought of something more casual laid-back fabric but designers all over New York Fashion Week really elevated this trend with elegant looks on dresses.” said Harper Knapp, who also recommends using crochet in accessories like bags.

When it comes to colors, pastels are always great colors wedding guest dresses, but you can have more options this season.

“This spring we are seeing a lot of bold sorbet colors, from lemon, pistachio, peach, so they will all leave you drooling with these fun colors,” said Harper Knapp.

And if you have a destination wedding to attend, there are great options for you to look your best with a modern updated floral print with a shawl over your shoulders.

“Go for a palm dress and pair it with another huge trend which is the basket bags that you are seeing everywhere, and it goes with that tropical vibe,” she said.

For more tips and to see all looks, check out the video above.

