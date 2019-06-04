Fashion for less: Matching dad this Father's Day

HOUSTON - Father's Day is right around the corner and there's nothing cuter than matching dad with their little ones! Fashion blogger, Dawn Darnell shares four matching outfits for every occasion.

SUNDAY BEST: Dad: Blazer, $80, button down, $30 - Old Navy Daughter: Dress, $10 - Old Navy



CASUAL STREET STYLE: Dad: Denim shirt, $30, denim shorts, $50 - H&M Son: Shorts, $30, Shirt, $20 - Zara



COOL ATHLEISURE: Dad: Sweatshirt, $40, sweatpants, $40 - Zara Daughter: Sweatshirt and sweatpants - Zara



BEACH READY: Dad: T-shirt, $10 - Children's Place, red trunks, $30 - Old Navy Son: T-shirt, $10 - Children's Place, red trunks, $30 - Old Navy



Watch the full segment above for outfit details



