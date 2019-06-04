Fashion for less: Matching dad this Father's Day

HOUSTON - Father's Day is right around the corner and there's nothing cuter than matching dad with their little ones! Fashion blogger, Dawn Darnell shares four matching outfits for every occasion.
I say that moms can't have all the fun, so this is a fun way for dads to get involved and just have some cute matching outfits for Father's Day," said Darnell.
- SUNDAY BEST:
- Dad: Blazer, $80, button down, $30 - Old Navy
- Daughter: Dress, $10 - Old Navy
- CASUAL STREET STYLE:
- Dad: Denim shirt, $30, denim shorts, $50 - H&M
- Son: Shorts, $30, Shirt, $20 - Zara
- COOL ATHLEISURE:
- Dad: Sweatshirt, $40, sweatpants, $40 - Zara
- Daughter: Sweatshirt and sweatpants - Zara
- BEACH READY:
- Dad: T-shirt, $10 - Children's Place, red trunks, $30 - Old Navy
- Son: T-shirt, $10 - Children's Place, red trunks, $30 - Old Navy
Watch the full segment above for outfit details and if you'd like to connect with Dawn, click here
