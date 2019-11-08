Fashion designer Kobi Halperin features 2020 collection on Houston Life

HOUSTON - Known for his unique designs and his love for details, fashion designer Kobi Halperin is helping women elevate their everyday style with his latest collection.

These looks are chic, versatile and timeless.

Kobi Halperin Resort 2020 Look Book

"I feel like when you're investing and buying something, you want the quality to be there, and you want to feel that it's great and it's something you can wear for a long time," Halperin explains.

The following looks are from his Resort 2020 collection.

Look #1 – Inspired by the artistic spirit

This very feminine look is all about the details, from the crystals to the tulle on the skirt. Halperin says he was inspired by the work of Hilma Af Klint at the Guggenheim Museum. This look is also very versatile and you can mix and match the pieces. For a more casual look, pair the skirt with sneakers and a t-shirt and leather jacket.

Look #2 – Effortless chic

The options are endless with this top and pant combo. Yes, it's two pieces! They can be worn together or separately to create different looks. It also allows you to buy in different sizes, so you can buy what makes you feel the most comfortable.

Look #3 – LBD or Little Black Dress

This simple, yet elegant black dress is a chic and timeless nod to the LBD fashion staple. This style in particular, has a flattering shape and intricate details, perfect for the holiday season. Halperin says every woman should have a black dress in her closet.

Kobi Halperin is available at Neiman Marcus in the Galleria.

