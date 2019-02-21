Thrift shop throwdown: Rodeo edition

HOUSTON - With so many events during rodeo season, Derrick Shore and Courtney Zavala needed extra help to shop and save money, so they met with thrift store bloggers Jen Meneely and Pippa Williams from Too Cheap Blondes, who gave each of them $25 budget in a new edition of the thrift shop throwdown, where whoever spends less money wins.

“Everybody has jeans and cowboy boots, so let’s build it from there," said Williams, who accompanied Derrick in this thrift adventure and suggested not spending the budget on these items.

“It’s easier for a woman to put together a rodeo outfit, we have a lot of options, this is our time” said Meneely, who went with deal hunting with Courtney, and recommended building her look by accessorizing her skinny jeans, cowboy boots and a white shirt.

Derrick and Courtney wore their thrift finds to the studio, where the Too Cheap Blondes revealed who won the throwdown.

To see Courtney and Derrick going head to head looking for rodeo looks, watch the video above.

