Celebrity hair trends to try in 2019

HOUSTON - Love the hair of celebrities like Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Aniston and Camila Cabello?

Rachel Gower and Cecilia Kerr with The Upper Hand salon share how you can get a similar look by changing up your hairstyle for 2019.

Popular trends include blended roots with next level waves, mushroom color, creamy blonde color and curtain bangs.

If you want to change your look, the stylists say speak up and let your hair stylist know what you like and what you don't like.

They said don't worry about technical terms, just have an idea of what you're going for.

“A picture speaks a thousand words. Bring pictures of what you don’t like, what you do like, that’s going to help us a lot,” Kerr said.

To connect with The Upper Hand salon, visit www.theupperhand.com.

