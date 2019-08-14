Back-to-school beauty makeovers for 3 deserving Houston-area teachers

HOUSTON - From cut and color changes to styling tips, the team at The Upper Hand salon is always ready to lend a helping hand.

Rachel Gower, owner of The Upper Hand, recently found some deserving teachers who were ready to freshen up their looks with a beauty makeover.

These teachers go above and beyond for students during the school year, but this time they were the stars of the show.

“They’re just amazing women, all three of them,” Gower said.

Holly Spratlin, Heather Clary and Sandra Ramirez all spent time at the salon updating their current hair color, cut and styles with the latest trends.

Then they revealed their new back-to-school look on “Houston Life.”

To learn more about the services offered at The Upper Hand or to schedule an appointment at one of their locations, click here.

