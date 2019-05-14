A round-up of the hottest Memorial Day looks you'll want to try

HOUSTON - We're two weeks away from Memorial Day and if you're still trying to figure out what to wear, fashion blogger, Dawn Darnell shares tips to style patriotic colors.
The looks I have here are going to be a little bit different. They're going to be stylish, trendy, but definitely for all different lifestyles. Whether you're going to a bar-be-que or hitting up happy hour in Houston, we have a look for you," said Darnell.
