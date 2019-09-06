5 beauty products to help you go glam this Fall

HOUSTON - From eyeshadows to lip glosses and new perfumes, the latest trends in Fall beauty are on display at Neiman Marcus.

The annual Fall beauty event runs from Saturday, Sept. 7 through Sunday, Sept. 15.

Houston Life's Courtney Zavala got a preview of this year's big event and a look at some of their favorite products.

Top 5 products to add to your beauty routine this Fall.

The shades featured in this segment were called Aura and Disclosure.

A long-wear liquid foundation with 97% naturally derived ingredients

With a $125 beauty purchase, you can get a free stylish tote bag filled with samples from top brands like Guerlain, La Mer and Lalique.

And with a $350 purchase, you can get all of those items and a free StackedSkincare Ice Roller

