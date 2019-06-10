3 ways to take your maxi dress from day to night

HOUSTON - If you want to step up your style game this summer, don't forget about the accessories! You can take your look from day to night with a few simple swaps, and a maxi dress provides the perfect canvas!

FROM WEEKEND TO WEDDING

Floral Ruffle Wrap Maxi Dress, $109

Transition the look by swapping the denim jacket for a shawl, the crossbody bag for a clutch and the flat sandals for a pair of pumps

FROM THE DESK TO DINNER

Soft Ponte Maxi Dress, $119

Transition the look by ditching the moto jacket and adding statement jewelry

FROM DAY TO DATE NIGHT

Pleated Maxi Dress, $139

Transition the look by swapping the utility jacket for a blazer, adding a leather belt, a clutch and a pair of pumps

