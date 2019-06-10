3 ways to take your maxi dress from day to night

HOUSTON - If you want to step up your style game this summer, don't forget about the accessories! You can take your look from day to night with a few simple swaps, and a maxi dress provides the perfect canvas!
Maxi dresses are a really great option because they are so easy to transition from day to night, or from work to weekend," said Valerie Halfon of Shop with Val.
FROM WEEKEND TO WEDDING
- Floral Ruffle Wrap Maxi Dress, $109
- Transition the look by swapping the denim jacket for a shawl, the crossbody bag for a clutch and the flat sandals for a pair of pumps
FROM THE DESK TO DINNER
- Soft Ponte Maxi Dress, $119
- Transition the look by ditching the moto jacket and adding statement jewelry
FROM DAY TO DATE NIGHT
- Pleated Maxi Dress, $139
- Transition the look by swapping the utility jacket for a blazer, adding a leather belt, a clutch and a pair of pumps
