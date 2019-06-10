HL Style

3 ways to take your maxi dress from day to night

Houston fashion expert shares 3 versatile looks

HOUSTON - If you want to step up your style game this summer, don't forget about the accessories!  You can take your look from day to night with a few simple swaps, and a maxi dress provides the perfect canvas!

Maxi dresses are a really great option because they are so easy to transition from day to night, or from work to weekend," said Valerie Halfon of Shop with Val.  

More Headlines

 

FROM WEEKEND TO WEDDING

 

FROM THE DESK TO DINNER

 

FROM DAY TO DATE NIGHT

  • Pleated Maxi Dress, $139
  • Transition the look by swapping the utility jacket for a blazer, adding a leather belt, a clutch and a pair of pumps

 

For more information on Shop With Val, click here.  

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.