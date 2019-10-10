3 stores giving back for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Houston

HOUSTON - Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women, no matter your race or ethnicity.

One in eight women will be diagnosed in their lifetime.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and several companies are joining the fight to eradicate breast cancer by supporting research and awareness.

Courtney selected a few of her favorites to highlight.

Check out the full list below:

LILLY PULITZER: PINKING POSITIVE

In support of The Rose non-profit breast cancer organization.

CRICKET + DAUGHTERS: SOPHIE & LAUREN



Cricket is wearing a Silk Elsa top in the Pinking Positive print with Lilly's skinny crop jean and gold wedges. Her daughters are wearing the Finn Tees in the matching print.



MEAGAN

Meagan is wearing Lilly's Leona zip front jacket in the Pinking Positive print that has an SPF of 50 in the fabric, plus the Run Around Hat.



MICHELLE

EVENT DETAILS:

Michelle is wearing a Mandavilla pink Silk Elsa blouse with a white Lilly jacket and a scarf in the Pinking Positive print, paired with Lilly denim. She is also wearing Lilly sandals.

WHAT: Pinking Positive: Shop and Share with The Rose

WHEN: Friday, October 11, 2019

WHERE: Lilly Pulitzer, Highland Village

WHY: 10% of sales will be donated to The Rose

To shop the full collection, click here.



KENDRA SCOTT



Throughout the month of October, 20% of sales from four limited edition pieces will benefit Breast Cancer Research Foundation, funding the research grant, the Kendra Scott Award in Honor of Holley Rothell Kitchen. All pieces in this year's collection feature a beautiful limited-edition Blush Dichroic Glass. For every piece of this special collection sold, Kendra Scott will gift a piece of rose quartz jewelry and a handwritten note, from the team and consumers, to women touched by cancer.



HOLLEY DAY:

On October 13, 2019, Kendra and her team will host the annual "Holley Day" of giving in honor of Kendra's dear friend Holley Rothell Kitchen. This nationwide, in-store event will donate 20% of all purchases go back to Inheritance of Hope. Proceeds from this initiative fund critical research, supporting families of those affected by cancer, and encouraging those undergoing treatment.

EVENT DETAILS:

WHAT: Holley Day

WHEN: Sunday, October 13, 2019

WHERE: Kendra Scott stores nationwide

WHY: In honor of Kendra's Friend Holley Rothell Kitchen. 20% of all purchases go back to Inheritance of Hope.

To shop the full collection, click here.



BRAHMIN

American company, since 1982. You can find the boutique in Citycentre, giving back throughout October.

ENVELOPE CLUTCH, $75

A minimalistic and chic style, with a fold-over flap. Perfect for a night out or to tuck into a larger tote by day.

LANE, $245

Crossbody versatile design. Carry in hand, wear over the shoulder or as a crossbody.

SYDNEY, $375

Zip-top satchel, adds polish to any outfit. Keeps you organized will all the pockets, and even

has a back slide in pocket, perfect for your phone.



Online: a portion of all proceeds of the collection will be donated to the National Breast Cancer Foundation

In-store: make a $5 donation to NBCF to receive 20% off 1 item (customers can donate and do this as many times as they'd like)

To shop the full collection, click here.



A special thank you to Joybox for providing the everlasting roses for our guests.

For more information, watch the full segment above.

