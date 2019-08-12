3 quick and easy back-to-school hairstyles

HOUSTON - It's that time of year again! The new school year is right around the corner and we’ve got 3 of the coolest hairstyles that will actually save you time in the morning.
Have your little ones head back to school in style with hair inspirations provided by owner of The Lovely Hair Class, Candice Hollub.
Check out these styles for fresh ideas!
BUBBLE PONYTAIL
- Pull hair into high ponytail
- Use elastic to secure a ponytail about two inches down from the first ponytail
- Fluff and pull apart hair in between both elastics to create first 'bubble'
- Repeat down the ponytail to continue 'bubble' effect
- Use clipped bows on each elastic for a fun, youthful appearance
Product: Kenra 25 hairspray, can be found at Ulta
TURVY HALF UP HALF DOWN
- Use Beachwaver Pre Braid Prep and brush through all of the hair
- Secure hair into a loose ponytail only using half of the hair
- Create a loop right above the ponytail and flip the end of the ponytail section through the loop
- Secure a second elastic about two inches down
- Create a loop in the center of both elastics and flip the end of the ponytail section through the loop
- Lightly pull on either side of the twisted section to create a 'topsy turvy' appearance
- Either leave as is or top off with a bow and the base
Product: Beachwaver Pre Braid Prep, can be found at Beachwaver.com
TWISTED TOP KNOT
- Start with hair in high ponytail, use Beachwaver Shubie Surf Beach Spray and a soft bristle brush to smooth out small hair
- Divide the ponytail into two sections
- Twist hair by putting one section on top of the other in a twisting motion
- Tie small elastic on the end
- Wrap entire length of the ponytail around the initial elastic and take a larger elastic and wrap around the circle to create a messy top knot
- Use large bow and secure underneath
Product: Beachwaver Shubie Surf Beach Spray, Beachwaver.com
