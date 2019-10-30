3 last-minute Halloween looks that won't scare your budget

HOUSTON - We're just days away from Halloween, and if you haven't had a chance to pick out a costume, we've got you covered.

Most importantly, Halloween costumes don't have to cost you a ton of money.

Professional hairstylist and owner of The Lovely Hair Class, Candice Hollub shares 3 last-minute looks that require minimal effort and work for any budget.

Check out the fun looks below:



ROSIE THE RIVETER

The key to this look is keeping the hair clean. Keep any flyway’s down with hairspray.

For this look, we are using Kenra Memory Spray #12 on the entire head. Section a four inch by 2 inch subsection in the fringe area and clip it away. Gather the rest of the hair in a high top knot and secure with bobby pins. Next, take the small subsection and roll it around your finger in a loop and secure the bottom portion with bobby pins.

Grab a red bandana and tied it in a knot as a headband. Toss on a chambray shirt and red lipstick to complete the look.



BEEHIVE

This simple look can be achieved using a ponytail holder, a sponge donut that can be found at Ulta, hairspray, bobby pins and small bee ornaments.

Start with the hair in a high ponytail. Secure a sponge donut in front of the ponytail with bobby pins. Begin taking small sections of the ponytail and twisting them before placing the strands in a circular motion around the sponge donut. Repeat until a tall, twisted bun is formed and secure with hairspray. Add bee bobby pins to create the beehive effect.

Use gold colored hues on the eyes and cheeks. If you’re feeling brave, use brown eyeliner and yellow based eyeshadow to make a small “honeycomb” shape around the eye.

Throw on a mustard colored top to complete the look.



GIRAFFE

This adorable look can easily work for adults or kids!

Begin with wavy hair, then subsection to small pigtails on the top of your head. Secure the ponytails with elastics, on the last elastic turn, leave a small hair loop creating small buns. Wrap the tail of the bun until you form a giraffe horn. Spray with texture hairspray all over.

Use a deep shade of Maybelline Age Rewind concealer in nonsymmetrical shapes on the side of one eye/cheekbone, and contour more than normal.

Wear a neutral colored faux fur vest to complete the look.



For more information, watch the full clip above.

To connect with Candice, click here.







Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.