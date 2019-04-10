HL Money

You have the Power2Win free electricity for a full year!

TriEagle Energy is teaming up with the Houston Dynamo & Dash for the giveaway

HOUSTON - Free electricity for an entire year?! 

It sounds almost too good to be true, but TriEagle Energy is making it happen, and you have the 'Power2Win'!

More Houston Life Headlines

Here's how to enter:

  1. Stop by the TriEagle Energy station at BBVA Compass Stadium during any Houston Dynamo or Dash game. You also have the chance to win tickets, shirts and other fun prizes!
  2. Enter online by visiting www.trieagleenergy.com/Power2Win

TriEagle Energy is the official Electricity Provider of the Houston Dynamo, Dash and the BBVA Compass Stadium.

They also provide electricity to approximately 100,000 Texas residents. 

For more information, you can visit their website.

 

Sponsored by: TriEagle Energy

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.