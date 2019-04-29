The Shakiba Report: Who wants to be a millionaire?

HOUSTON - Ever dreamed of becoming a millionaire?
Well, you don’t have to rely on the lotto anymore.
Private wealth advisor Trevor Shakiba with Ameriprise Financial shares five financial tips on how you can reach a million dollars.
There’s more millionaires today in the U.S., then there has ever been.” –Trevor Shakiba
Who wants to be a millionaire?
- Everyone should! It is one of the easiest things to do. Seriously!
- There are more millionaires now than ever before
- Most recent data shows there are well over 10 million millionaires in the US
- Having a million dollars is not what it used to be
- So, how does one do it?
- Live below your means
- Start early
- Don’t blow yourself up
- Let’s do the Math!
- $60k in income; start at age 25, work for 40 years until age 65, save $9k per year (15%)
- At an 8% annualized rate of return this savings rate would equal $2.33 million!
- Don’t do what everyone else is doing
- First, you can live on 85% of your income! (Millionaire Next Door)
- Avoid debt!
- You must delay gratification in the early years
- Same calculation for 30 years barely equals 1 million (Start early)
- Don’t blow yourself up
- Don’t let emotion negatively affect your investment decisions (4th quarter – 2018)
- Liquidating your 401k for any reason!
- Buying too big of a house which you can’t really afford
