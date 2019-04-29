The Shakiba Report: Who wants to be a millionaire?

HOUSTON - Ever dreamed of becoming a millionaire?

Well, you don’t have to rely on the lotto anymore.

Private wealth advisor Trevor Shakiba with Ameriprise Financial shares five financial tips on how you can reach a million dollars.

There’s more millionaires today in the U.S., then there has ever been.” –Trevor Shakiba

Who wants to be a millionaire?

Everyone should! It is one of the easiest things to do. Seriously! There are more millionaires now than ever before

Most recent data shows there are well over 10 million millionaires in the US

Having a million dollars is not what it used to be So, how does one do it? Live below your means

Start early

Don’t blow yourself up Let’s do the Math! $60k in income; start at age 25, work for 40 years until age 65, save $9k per year (15%)

At an 8% annualized rate of return this savings rate would equal $2.33 million! Don’t do what everyone else is doing First, you can live on 85% of your income! (Millionaire Next Door)

Avoid debt!

You must delay gratification in the early years

Same calculation for 30 years barely equals 1 million (Start early) Don’t blow yourself up Don’t let emotion negatively affect your investment decisions (4th quarter – 2018)

Liquidating your 401k for any reason!

Buying too big of a house which you can’t really afford

