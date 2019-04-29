HL Money

The Shakiba Report: Who wants to be a millionaire?

5 Financial tips on how you can become a millionaire

By Carlos Hernandez - Houston Life editor

HOUSTON - Ever dreamed of becoming a millionaire?

Well, you don’t have to rely on the lotto anymore.

Private wealth advisor Trevor Shakiba with Ameriprise Financial shares five financial tips on how you can reach a million dollars.

There’s more millionaires today in the U.S., then there has ever been.”  –Trevor Shakiba

  1. Everyone should!  It is one of the easiest things to do.  Seriously!
    • There are more millionaires now than ever before
    • Most recent data shows there are well over 10 million millionaires in the US
    • Having a million dollars is not what it used to be
  2. So, how does one do it? 
    • Live below your means
    • Start early
    • Don’t blow yourself up
  3. Let’s do the Math!
    • $60k in income; start at age 25, work for 40 years until age 65, save $9k per year (15%)
    • At an 8% annualized rate of return this savings rate would equal $2.33 million!
  4. Don’t do what everyone else is doing
    • First, you can live on 85% of your income!  (Millionaire Next Door)
    • Avoid debt!
    • You must delay gratification in the early years
    • Same calculation for 30 years barely equals 1 million (Start early)
  5. Don’t blow yourself up
    • Don’t let emotion negatively affect your investment decisions (4th quarter – 2018)
    • Liquidating your 401k for any reason!
    • Buying too big of a house which you can’t really afford

