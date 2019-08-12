The Shakiba Report: What is multifamily real estate and is it right for you?

HOUSTON - When it comes to real estate, have you heard of multifamily investing?

Find out what it is and if it's right for you.

Private Wealth Advisor with Ameriprise Financial, Trevor Shakiba, along with vice president of CBRE, Derek Fasulo share their take on the subject.

THE SHAKIBA REPORT

MARKET UPDATE

China, tariffs and a possible global trade war

Uncertainty = votality

Do not panic, stick to your asset allocation and financial plan



WHAT IS MULTIFAMILY REAL ESTATE?

A property with 5 units or more

Market specific, but look for job growth, population growth and income growth

Historical performance and outlook

stability through recessions. people are always going to need a place to live. no technology will change that



PUTTING TOGETHER AN ALL-STAR TEAM

Critically important

Do your due diligence before you have a deal under contract

Broker, financing property management, insurance expert, etc.,

An all-star property manager is an absolute key especially if you don't have any experience



HOW TO GET YOUR FIRST DEAL FINANCED

Once again you must have a good team

Find partners with experience if needed to get the first deal done

Financial strength, you must have 20%-30% to put down

Investor networks -- lots of investor networks and meetups across town. get to know people who are also looking for deals. Get to know the brokers around town

Look for deals with in place cash flow day 1



CURRENT ECONOMIC CYCLE AND INTEREST RATES

Recent trends show job growth and population growth

Interest rates were just lowered and still very much historically low; good time to lock in long term fixed rate loans



To connect with Derek just e-mail him at Derek.Fasulo@cbre.com

For more information or to request a complimentary consultation with The Shakiba Group, click here or call 281-724-9917.

The initial consultation provides an overview of financial planning concepts. You will not receive written analysis and/or recommendations.

Sponsored by The Shakiba Group

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.