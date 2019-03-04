The Shakiba Report: Uncover $1K per month with these savings tips

HOUSTON - Everyone could use some extra cash in their wallets.

Trevor Shakiba, private wealth advisor with Ameriprise Financial, shares his top financial tips to help you uncover at least a thousand dollars in savings each month.

Remember, everything is negotiable!

"Sometimes all you gotta to do is ask. And remember that you are the consumer, so they need you, it’s not the other way around," said Shakiba.

You should also review the interest rates on credit cards and consolidate or negotiate any debt with rates above 10%.

Make everyone competes for your business, including cell phone carriers, cable companies and electricity providers.

Be patient and confident when trying to negotiate new rates or service plans.

Get multiple quotes on mortgage interest rates and fees.

If it applies, consider refinancing options based on equity appreciation.

Shakiba also suggests paying attention to spending habits like dining out, buying coffee and alcohol drinks regularly.

Those expenses can easily add up and cost upwards of $400 per month.

Finally, beware of warranties that don't make sense for what you are purchasing, especially if the warranty costs as much as the product!

