The Shakiba Report: Saving for a later retirement

HOUSTON - More and more people are pushing back their plans for retirement.

According to a recent study by Careerbuilder, 53% of workers aged 60+ are postponing their retirement.

Trevor Shakiba, private wealth advisor with Ameriprise Financial, explains how a certified financial planner can help you plan for the future.

"They know what’s coming in, but they don’t have any idea about where it’s going, and then when we go through that in a budget, there always shocked about how much money they’re wasting, but that’s the starting point because then we can project out how much you need for retirement, net of taxes," Shakiba said.

Besides knowing your numbers, it's important to remember that time is of the essence.

Shakiba suggests a combination of working longer, saving more and reducing your lifestyle to prepare for retirement.

