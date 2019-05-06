The Shakiba Report: Market update May, 2019

HOUSTON - Year-to-date, the stock market is up approximately 15%, so what does this mean for your finances?

Private Wealth Advisor, Trevor Shakiba with Ameriprise Financial has all the details.

MARKET UPDATE MAY, 2019

Year-to-date the market is up approximately 15% In December, 2018 the market was down 9% Uncertainty had been lifted regarding interest rates, government shutdown and China



What can we learn from this? Market timing is not a coherent investment strategy Do not try and jump in and out of the market, it will not work out well long-term



Should we get out until things settle down? This is a common thought, but is wrong



For those who have sold and are in cash, what should they do now? Invest. Keep in mind, "Time in the market is more important than timing the market," Consider dollar cost average if it's a large sum of money



It's OK to be optimistic, in fact it's preferred Frost Bank's recent study shows a link between optimism and financial wealth Emotional competence is critically important



For more information or to request a complimentary consultation with The Shakiba Group, click here or call 281-724-9917.



