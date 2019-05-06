HL Money

The Shakiba Report: Market update May, 2019

Our financial expert breaks down the stock market's rise in numbers year-to-date

HOUSTON - Year-to-date, the stock market is up approximately 15%, so what does this mean for your finances?
Private Wealth Advisor, Trevor Shakiba with Ameriprise Financial has all the details.

It's been a great year so far, especially coming off last year where we ended the year negative. We actually went into a bear market briefly, which means the dow was down 20% or more," said Shakiba. 

MARKET UPDATE MAY, 2019

  • Year-to-date the market is up approximately 15%
    • In December, 2018 the market was down 9%
    • Uncertainty had been lifted regarding interest rates, government shutdown and China
       
  • What can we learn from this?
    • Market timing is not a coherent investment strategy
    • Do not try and jump in and out of the market, it will not work out well long-term
       
  • Should we get out until things settle down?
    • This is a common thought, but is wrong
       
  • For those who have sold and are in cash, what should they do now?
    • Invest. Keep in mind, "Time in the market is more important than timing the market,"
    • Consider dollar cost average if it's a large sum of money
       
  • It's OK to be optimistic, in fact it's preferred
    • Frost Bank's recent study shows a link between optimism and financial wealth
    • Emotional competence is critically important

The initial consultation provides an overview of financial planning concepts. You will not receive written analysis and/or recommendations. 

