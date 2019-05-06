The Shakiba Report: Market update May, 2019

HOUSTON - Year-to-date, the stock market is up approximately 15%, so what does this mean for your finances?
Private Wealth Advisor, Trevor Shakiba with Ameriprise Financial has all the details.
It's been a great year so far, especially coming off last year where we ended the year negative. We actually went into a bear market briefly, which means the dow was down 20% or more," said Shakiba.
MARKET UPDATE MAY, 2019
- Year-to-date the market is up approximately 15%
- In December, 2018 the market was down 9%
- Uncertainty had been lifted regarding interest rates, government shutdown and China
- What can we learn from this?
- Market timing is not a coherent investment strategy
- Do not try and jump in and out of the market, it will not work out well long-term
- Should we get out until things settle down?
- This is a common thought, but is wrong
- For those who have sold and are in cash, what should they do now?
- Invest. Keep in mind, "Time in the market is more important than timing the market,"
- Consider dollar cost average if it's a large sum of money
- It's OK to be optimistic, in fact it's preferred
- Frost Bank's recent study shows a link between optimism and financial wealth
- Emotional competence is critically important
