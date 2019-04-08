The Shakiba Report: Lowering your credit card utilization rate

HOUSTON - For many consumers, it's easy to swipe your credit card when making a big purchase.

However, increasing your credit card utilization rate can have a negative effect to your credit score.

A new report from CompareCards.com says Houston has the 5th highest rate at 32.7%.

Trevor Shakiba, private wealth advisor with Ameriprise Financial, shares his top financial tips when it comes to lowering your utilization rate.

Every dollar counts, to pay off those balances. - Trevor Shakiba

What’s your credit card utilization rate and why does it matter?

First, what exactly is a credit card utilization rate? It’s the comparison of your balance to your available credit $3k in credit card debt with a $10k limit = 30% utilization rate The lower the better

Your utilization rate is the 2 nd most important factor in determining your credit score Only your payment history is more important Houston has the 5 th highest rate at 32.7% Houston also has an average credit card balance of over $5,500

So, what can you do to improve this? Pay down the balances! This goes without saying! Experts say to keep your rate below 30% I recommend keeping it at 0% Do anything and everything to eliminate high interest credit card debt! High interest debt is THE biggest impediment to building wealth

Increase your credit limit! Caution! Be careful here not to simply charge more!!! 64% of cardholders who asked for a higher limit received one Average increase was more than $2,000

Add another card to your wallet! As above, make sure you don’t go on a spending spree! It’s all about the Math. Lower balances on all of your cards equals a lower utilization rate Take advantage of 0% introductory offers as well!



