The Shakiba Report: Is real estate a good investment?

HOUSTON - If you want to get started in real estate investing, there are important things to keep in mind, especially the age-old questions, is the risk worth it? Private Wealth Advisor, Trevor Shakiba with Ameriprise Financial and Tom Wilkinson with KET Enterprises Incorporated break it all down for us.

Is real estate a good investment? The short answer is yes There is no risk-free investment It's not as easy as reality shows make it seem



What's the most important thing to understand? Knowing the numbers: it reduces your risk substantially Ask yourself: what type of real estate best suits you? What are you investing for? Appreciation, cash flow, etc.,



Rental properties are great - except when they're not You'll lose money if your tenants only cover the mortgage Vacancy is the biggest negative with rentals especially single-family homes, try to find long-term tenants



Keep location in mind Where are the jobs? How are the schools? Are people moving in and out?



Don't overleverage Biggest mistake real estate investors make Think worst case scenario: there will be another recession & money won't always be this cheap



Think multi-family, not only single-family Scale is critical and can solve the vacancy issue A great property manager is key



