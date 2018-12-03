The Shakiba Report: Is it time to refinance?

HOUSTON - With current interest rates on the way up, now is a great time to consider refinancing your home.

Private wealth advisor with Ameriprise Financial Trevor Shakiba explains the factors you should consider when making your decision.

"Another really good reason is that you’re in a different financial position. Your incomes let’s say doubled since you got the mortgage in place or you’ve really improved your balance sheet by paying down debt. Take another look, it may make sense again if you can get one-percent or more off that percentage to really free up some cash flow,” Shakiba said.

He also suggests paying attention to time frame and terms with new loans and to remember that cash flow (not cash) is king.

Don't over commit to a shorter time frame on a loan, if your cash flow doesn't allow.

To start investing with The Shakiba Group, click here.

Sponsored by The Shakiba Group

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.