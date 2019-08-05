The Shakiba Report: Can real estate be a good investment?

HOUSTON - If you're looking for a way to build wealth, real estate investing may have crossed your mind, but is it worth it?

Private Wealth Advisor with Ameriprise Financial, Trevor Shakiba, along with president of The Kordish Group, Steve Kordish share their take on the subject.

Here's their list of dos and don’ts to consider.

THE SHAKIBA REPORT



IS REAL ESTATE A GOOD INVESTMENT?

The short answer is yes

However, it does involve risks like any other investment

There is no risk-free investment

It's not as easy as the reality shows make it seem



THE MOST IMPORTANT THING TO UNDERSTAND IS YOUR MARKET NEEDS

Houston's population is currently at 7 million and projected to be approximately 10 million by the year 2040

Average home price in Houston's inner loop is $500K

The need is affordable housing to buy or reasonable rental properties



RENTAL PROPERTIES ARE GREAT, EXCEPT WHEN THEY AREN'T

Run the numbers and consider starting with the 1% rule

Vacancy is the biggest negative with rentals

Try to find responsible, long-term tenants



CREATING AFFORDABLE HOMES

Developing Underserved Areas Inside The Inner Loop

Purchase land at the right price and build an affordable product

Minimum returns of approximately 15% if the numbers are done correctly up front



DON'T OVERLEVERAGE

Biggest mistake real estate investors make which has devastating consequences

Think worst case scenario

Add 10% - 12% on cost for flips and 3 - 6 months vacancy for rentals



