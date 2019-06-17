The Shakiba Report: 5 ways Houston small businesses can leverage social media to gain customers

HOUSTON - Social media has changed the world around us, and for small businesses it has impacted the way consumers shop. Private wealth advisor with Ameriprise Financial, Trevor Shakiba, along with Executive Professor at C.T. Bauer College of Business at UH, explain.

THE SHAKIBA REPORT

Social media is winning 88% of buyers do their research online before making a purchase In the advertising world, more money is being spent on social platforms than traditional media Online reviews are a top influencer for purchase decisions



Build a quantity network Professional networks are different from social networks Quantity vs. quality (mostly) Rule of 3: expand by 3 per day



Expand expertise Your network is interested in you, give them something of interest Become a valued resource Engage others who are experts and introduce them to your network



Educate and inform, but don't sell Teach people something new Inform people on what is happening that matter to them Enable access to purchase, but don't press to purchase



Frequency matters Develop a daily social media routine (post, connect, engage) Small doses daily is the way





For more information or to request a complimentary consultation with The Shakiba Group, click here or call 281-724-9917.

The initial consultation provides an overview of financial planning concepts. You will not receive written analysis and/or recommendations.

Sponsored by The Shakiba Group

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.