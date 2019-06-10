The Shakiba Report: 5 tips to maximize value when selling a business

HOUSTON - If you've built a small business and are now thinking of selling it, private wealth advisor with Ameriprise Financial, Trevor Shakiba, along with Gary Cooper with Exit Advisors, share 5 tips to maximize its value.
So be prepared, that kind of sounds like it goes without saying, right? But, you'd be surprised. Entrepreneurs, they have a great idea, they go for it, 5 years down the road, 10 years down the road, they're just working working, and they forget about how they're going to exit their business," said Shakiba.
THE SHAKIBA REPORT
- Be prepared
- Have a plan and know your business
- What steps are necessary to create your plan and who is involved
- Identify your number
- Clean up your financial statements
- You must have clean financial records before you even think about selling
- Remove all skeletons from the closet
- Don’t give the buyer reasons to try and reduce the purchase price
- Do a business valuation well in advance
- Business valuation creates a roadmap which can mitigate risk
- Allows business owner to start working on the company instead of just in it
- Make sure the analyst is credentialed
- Helps avoid the dreaded fire sale
- Hire an investment banker and let them do their job
- The most important advisor and team leader
- Pitch deck is critical, it must present the business well
- Pay attention to market timing
- Hire your team and then listen
- You must have 3 key members:
- Investment banker
- CPA
- Attorney
- All team members need to be on the same page working for a unified goal
- Maximize value and achieve a win/win
