The Shakiba Report: 5 tips to maximize value when selling a business

HOUSTON - If you've built a small business and are now thinking of selling it, private wealth advisor with Ameriprise Financial, Trevor Shakiba, along with Gary Cooper with Exit Advisors, share 5 tips to maximize its value.

THE SHAKIBA REPORT

Be prepared Have a plan and know your business What steps are necessary to create your plan and who is involved Identify your number



Clean up your financial statements You must have clean financial records before you even think about selling Remove all skeletons from the closet Don’t give the buyer reasons to try and reduce the purchase price



Do a business valuation well in advance Business valuation creates a roadmap which can mitigate risk Allows business owner to start working on the company instead of just in it Make sure the analyst is credentialed Helps avoid the dreaded fire sale



Hire an investment banker and let them do their job The most important advisor and team leader Pitch deck is critical, it must present the business well Pay attention to market timing



Hire your team and then listen You must have 3 key members: Investment banker CPA Attorney All team members need to be on the same page working for a unified goal Maximize value and achieve a win/win







For more information or to request a complimentary consultation with The Shakiba Group, click here or call 281-724-9917.

The initial consultation provides an overview of financial planning concepts. You will not receive written analysis and/or recommendations.

Sponsored by The Shakiba Group

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.