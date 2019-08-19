The Shakiba Report: 5 tips for first-time home buyers

HOUSTON - Ready to take the next step in buying your first home? This can be an exciting time, but it can also be overwhelming.

There are common mistakes that are often made, therefore we're sharing 5 tips to consider before making the big move.

Private wealth advisor with Ameriprise Financial, Trevor Shakiba, along with broker associate at Finch Properties Group, Stephanie Finch help us tackle the process.



THE SHAKIBA GROUP

YOUR FIRST HOME SHOULD NOT BE YOUR DREAM HOME

This is the biggest mistake young couples make

Don't overextend

You will not get everything on your wish list

General rule of thumb: Don't buy anything more than 2.5 times your gross income



DON'T BUY THE FIRST HOME YOU SEE

Evaluate multiple homes and neighborhoods

Drive your commute to work along with other destinations

Avoid saying, “I wish I would have known THAT before I bought this home,”



OWNING A HOME HAS ADDITIONAL COSTS OUTSIDE OF THE MONTHLY MORTGAGE PAYMENT

Taxes, insurance, HOA costs are all expenses which need to be factored in

Don't underestimate maintenance

Avoid private mortgage insurance if you can



APPROACH FIXER-UPPERS WITH CAUTION

Unless it's deeply discounted, and you know what you are doing

Not all of us are Chip and Joanna Gaines



HIRE A PROFESSIONAL AND DEVELOP A PLAN TOGETHER

Buying your first home is incredibly emotional

The right agent can help you remove emotion and help you stay on track

Team up with someone who has experience and your best interests in mind



