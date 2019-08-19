The Shakiba Report: 5 tips for first-time home buyers

HOUSTON - Ready to take the next step in buying your first home? This can be an exciting time, but it can also be overwhelming.
Private wealth advisor with Ameriprise Financial, Trevor Shakiba, along with broker associate at Finch Properties Group, Stephanie Finch help us tackle the process.
THE SHAKIBA GROUP
YOUR FIRST HOME SHOULD NOT BE YOUR DREAM HOME
- This is the biggest mistake young couples make
- Don't overextend
- You will not get everything on your wish list
- General rule of thumb: Don't buy anything more than 2.5 times your gross income
DON'T BUY THE FIRST HOME YOU SEE
- Evaluate multiple homes and neighborhoods
- Drive your commute to work along with other destinations
- Avoid saying, “I wish I would have known THAT before I bought this home,”
OWNING A HOME HAS ADDITIONAL COSTS OUTSIDE OF THE MONTHLY MORTGAGE PAYMENT
- Taxes, insurance, HOA costs are all expenses which need to be factored in
- Don't underestimate maintenance
- Avoid private mortgage insurance if you can
APPROACH FIXER-UPPERS WITH CAUTION
- Unless it's deeply discounted, and you know what you are doing
- Not all of us are Chip and Joanna Gaines
HIRE A PROFESSIONAL AND DEVELOP A PLAN TOGETHER
- Buying your first home is incredibly emotional
- The right agent can help you remove emotion and help you stay on track
- Team up with someone who has experience and your best interests in mind
