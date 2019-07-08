The Shakiba Report: 5 reasons why you need a will

HOUSTON - If you're wondering if you will ever need a will, the answer is probably yes.

Creating a will may not be the most exciting thing to talk about, but there can be serious consequences for not putting one together.

Private wealth advisor, Trevor Shakiba shares 5 reasons why you need a will in today's Shakiba Report.

Who needs a will? Really the answer is everybody, almost without exception. What's really interesting is this is the most over looked aspect of financial planning, and usually when I meet with people for that first time I would say 90% of people have not given any thought to estate planning at all," said Shakiba.



WHO NEEDS ESTATE PLANNING?

The short answer is everyone

Estate planning is the most ignored area of financial planning

Over 90% of people Trevor meets will have done zero estate

planning



WITHOUT A WILL YOU LOSE CONTROL OF WHAT GOES WHERE

State law controls without a will

Consider ancillary documents as well

What do you want to happen? When? And to whom do you want to benefit?



HOW MUCH FAITH DO YOU HAVE IN YOUR KIDS?

85% of inherited IRA's are cashed in within 2 years of IRA owner's death

We never want unnecessary dollars going to Uncle Sam



TEXAS IS A COMMUNITY PROPERTY STATE

Money earned by either spouse during marriage is owned equally along with property acquired

Texas is a great state to live in but not a great state to die in if you don't have your affairs in order

For example, debts can still be owed after the debtor is deceased even if there isn't enough money in the estate



ESTATE PLANNING IS CRITICAL WITHIN A COMPREHENSIVE FINANCIAL PLAN

Be careful doing it yourself on this one

Seek out professional help and look for a certified estate planning and probate attorney

Don't have a financial plan or will, get one



