The Shakiba Report: 5 common financial mistakes small business owners make

HOUSTON - If you or someone you know owns a small business, you know that every dollar counts.

But there are common mistakes many small business owners make.

Private wealth advisor with Ameriprise Financial, Trevor Shakiba along with Jerome Austin with RY2 Solutions share tips to help us avoid those common mistakes.

You can't just put everything back into business... if all you do is invest everything back into the business, you're not guarenteed eventually to be able to sell the business forwhat you want... I recommend, start paying yourself a salary," said Shakiba.

Reinvesting everything back into the business Pay yourself a salary as soon as you can Start taking money out of the business and saving for retirement It is not guaranteed that you can sell your business for what you want when you want



Not knowing your numbers If you don’t know your numbers then you don’t know your business Have a plan/contingency in place for financial emergencies Find a good CPA to help produce accurate financial statements and manage tax liabilities



Not having the right insurance protection Most entrepreneurs think they are indestructible... wrong! Life insurance, disability and liability should all be reviewed and implemented



Not having a Business Disruption/Disaster Recovery Plan in place Protect your place of business, data, history and information against unexpected damage Know your inventory, property and equipment and put in place preventative measures to offset loss or destruction Establish a communication plan for your employees, customers, vendors etc. in the event of a major business disruption



Diverting your attention from your plan Do you actually have a plan Focus on what’s most important: Growing revenue and profit





