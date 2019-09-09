The Shakiba Report: 5 biggest mistakes parents make when teaching kids about money

HOUSTON - Bad habits are hard to break, explaining to our kids early on how to save and spend money is critical.

Teaching kids the value of money at an early age, including the difference between a want and a need is crucial as they start to develop spending habits.

Private wealth advisor with Ameriprise Financial, Trevor Shakiba explains.

The first point is that you absolutely have to bring it up. You'd be shocked with the amount of families that never talk about money... you have to bring it up, good or bad," said Shakiba.

5 BIGGEST MISTAKES PARENTS MAKE WHEN TEACHING KIDS ABOUT MONEY

NEVER ACTUALLY TALKING ABOUT MONEY

This is a massive mistake

Trevor can't remember ever talking about money growing up, although he knew they didn't have much

Bring it up, good or bad



NOT DISCUSSING IT EARLY ENOUGH

According to a Cambridge study, kids can grasp basic money concepts between 3 and 4 years old

By age 7, future behaviors regarding money have developed

Only 4% of parents said they started discussing financial topics with their kids before age 5

NOT TALKING ABOUT SAVING MONEY

This is the secret

Help them understand the difference between wants and needs

Let your kids see the money being saved in a piggybank or in TJ's case a dump truck bank

NOT EXPLAINING AN ASSET VS. A LIABILITY

An asset increases in value; a liability decreases in value

An asset pays you in the form of dividends, rent and cash flow

Cask flow is king

NOT ILLUSTRATING HOW IMPORTANT TIME IS

Besides living below your means, starting early is maybe the most important concept to convey

Waiting just 10 years can equate to a 6-figure difference easily



For more information or to request a complimentary consultation with The Shakiba Group, click here or call 281-724-9917.

The initial consultation provides an overview of financial planning concepts. You will not receive written analysis and/or recommendations.

Sponsored by The Shakiba Group

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.