Save up to $900 on an all-inclusive trip to Jamaica

HOUSTON - If you want to save big on summer travel, the time to start planning is NOW!

Travelzoo is offering deep discounts on popular destinations for a limited time, and senior editor, Gabe Saglie stopped by to share his top picks.

For folks who have not done the Caribbean, and they want to do an introductory experience, the all-inclusive is a really safe way to go," said Saglie.

Check out this all-inclusive travel deal:

Roundtrip airfare from Houston

4 nights at the Samsara Cliff Hotel in Negril, Jamaica

All-inclusive: all meals, cocktails/activities & tipping included $629-$745/pp ($900 off) w/upgraded Oceanfront Room for travel through June



