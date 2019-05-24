Benefits of banking with a credit union

HOUSTON - If you've ever wondered what sets a credit union apart from other financial institutions, Christina Frith and Shellye Carpenter with Brazos Valley Schools Credit Union breaks it all down.
Credit unions are a little bit different in that they're owned by their members, so we work for the members. Everything that the credit union earns in terms of interest on loan products, we return to the members in the form of higher dividends on their savings accounts, lower loan rates and free or no-fee services," said Carpenter.
