Discover a convenient and hassle-free way to sell your home

HOUSTON - “We are not looking to buy distressed homes, that’s not our business model. Our model is to give a new solution, a different experience of selling and buying a house. These are quality homes because the same sellers that are selling us their homes are buyers. And we want to make sure those buyers are also getting quality properties as well,” said Cortney Read, communication director with Offerpad, who stopped by our studio to explain how the tech-enabled real estate company saves the stress of selling a house.

“It’s so stressful not knowing when your house is going to close. Is the buyer’s funding going to fall through? What negotiations? Is it going to sit out in the market for 20 days or seven months? All of that is gone it you select Offerpad, we take on all of that. If the house sits out in the market for six months, that’s our responsibility, because you’ve already moved on to your new house,” said Read who announced that the platform is now available in the Houston area.

The process is not only very easy, it’s also very quick.

“You go to our website offerpad.com, type in your property address and tell us information about your house. So, what are you proud of? What upgrades have you done? But also, let us know what needs work to provide you a very accurate offer on the house. After you’ve submitted your information give us 24 hours and we are going to email you a cash offer,” said Read.

But the benefits don’t stop there, because according to Read, the company even pays for your movers.

“If you are moving locally and you say I want to close in 13 days, we’ll make sure those movers are going to be there in 13 days and that cost is now on us,” she said.

Sponsored by Offerpad

