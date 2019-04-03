Analyzing consumer shopping behaviors with Accenture Strategy

HOUSTON - When it comes to deciding where to spend your money, are you looking beyond the product's price and quality?

A new survey by Accenture Strategy says most people are looking to support companies that have a strong purpose that aligns with their own, personal beliefs.

Houston Life Host Derrick Shore spoke with Bill Theofilou, Senior Managing Director at Accenture Strategy to debrief the study.

You can watch the full interview in the video above, or find more information online at www.Accenture.com/BrandPurpose.

This article is sponsored by Accenture Strategy.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.