Why you should schedule your child's sports physical now

AT WHAT AGE SHOULD A SPORTS PHYSICAL BE SCHEDULED?

A sports physical should be scheduled as soon as a child plans to participate in a sport. Most children get their first physical at ages 10 – 12. It's important to schedule a physical at least 6 weeks before the first scheduled practice.

DID YOU KNOW?

Sports physicals are require by law in some states.

BENEFITS OF A SPORTS PHYSICAL

Address medical issues that may be undetected

Gives assurance athlete's healthy to participate

Opportunity to establish a medical home

Receive advice from physician on avoiding injuries

WHAT ARE THE COMPONENTS OF A SPORTS PHYSICAL?

Medical history of the athlete

Family history

Social and developmental history

List of medications

Physical exam and cardiovascular evaluation

CAUSES OF DISQUALIFICATIONS OF AN ATHLETE FROM SPORTS PARTICIPATIONS

Severe valve disease, cardiomyopathy, some arrhythmias and acute cardia injury are a few to name, but any condition that cannot be controlled puts the athletes at risk of injury or death, or endangers their teammates/competitors.

