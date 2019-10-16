Where to treat your chronic sinus in Houston without going to a hospital

HOUSTON - Sinus season has officially hit Houston and if you suffer from chronic sinus there is a safe in-office procedure that promises to make a difference, without the hassle and cost of going to a hospital.

Dr. Michael Kaplan, of Kaplan Sinus Relief, stopped by Houston Life with more details, along with patient Latanya Fitzgerald, who shared the symptoms she experienced before she decided to do something about her condition.

"The vast majority of patients will be sleeping better, feeling more energized, more productive at work, feeling better about themselves. More inclined to get back into exercise routine. General well-being is markedly improved," said Kaplan.

