The latest treatments helping patients with epilepsy

HOUSTON - Did you know, epilepsy is a chronic condition that affects about 1% of the population?

Symptoms can range from mild to severe and can include repeated seizures.

SUDEP stands for "Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy" and occurs to individuals with frequent and/or tonic-clonic seizures.

Risk factors that can increase the likelihood of SUDEP include drinking alcohol, missing doses of medication, longstanding uncontrolled epilepsy and seizures beginning at a young age.

Doctor Samden Lhatoo with UT Physicians explains.

In the epilepsy population, it probably happens once in a thousand patients per year or so. But in those in whom seizures are very frequent... the risk is approximately one in a hundred to one in two-hundred," - Lhatoo.

Treatments for epilepsy have come a long way, but vary depending on what type of epilepsy and seizures an individual may have.

Medication is the first line of defense, unless imaging reveals a tumor or bleeding blood vessel.

Surgery, is also an option, including minimally invasive procedures like laser ablation, responsive neural stimulation and deep brain stimulation.

Watch the full clip above to listen to mom, Melissa McDonald, share the story of her teenage daughter, Emily, who was diagnosed with epilepsy at age 12.

