The latest anti-aging skin care treatments to help you get a healthy glow

HOUSTON - When you were younger, did you consider skin care a priority?

For this mother and son duo, not only is skin care a priority, but a necessity.

Amy wants to prevent further aging and keep a healthy fresh look, all while maintaining her natural beauty.

For Michael, prevention is key to slow the aging process and to keep him looking great in person and in photos.

Dr. Richard LeConey and Dana LeConey with the Institute of Anti-Aging explain how Botox and dermal fillers can help them get the look they want.

Botox is known to relax the muscles for a softer look.

"The idea is you want to keep those muscles weaker, not absent so you don't look like a mannequin, but you want them weaker, so they don't crease the skin," Dr. LeConey said.

Dermal fillers can add volume to help smooth wrinkles for a more natural, youthful appearance.

The Institute of Anti-Aging has some special offers for Botox, fillers and more.

Botox: $10 Unit

Fillers: $100 Per Syringe

Dermal Infusion: $95

B12 Shot/Weight Loss Shot: $25

To schedule an appointment, call 713-807-1000 or visit www.antiageinstitute.com.

This article is sponsored by The Institute of Anti-Aging.

