The free vein screening you have to take advantage of this fall

HOUSTON - Did you know, 1 out of 5 people will experience varicose and spider veins?

Symptoms can range from aching legs to swollen ankles and visible veins.

But, what are the causes and who gets them?

Dr. Sheila Coogan with UT Physicians shares common questions, along with patient, Bonnie Baker, who first noticed symptoms of varicose veins during her first pregnancy in 2016.

I actually did have pain and tenderness with my varicose veins, and they went away a little bit after my first pregnancy, but my second pregnancy really exasperated it. Even after my delivery, the veins were still there and still painful," said Baker.

What are common symptoms to be on the look out for?

SYMPTOMS OF VARICOSE AND SPIDER VEINS

Aching legs, swollen ankles, visible veins, itching, burning, night cramps, and discoloration in legs can be symptoms of varicose and spider veins.

Veins themselves are significant to people because they cause swelling, skin changes, people can have ulcers… so we always look to make sure the entire cardiovascular system is healthy," said Coogan.

WHAT CAUSES THEM AND WHO GETS THEM

Weak vein valves. 1/5 people will experience them. Most are hereditary, patients can usually recall a family member who has varicose veins. Sitting or standing for long periods (i.e. teachers, Metro bus drivers, nurses), pregnancy, obesity, and age are contributing factors to varicose veins. Screenings are important for all people as veins can also be indicators of more serious medical issues like PAD and DVTs.

WHAT ARE TREATMENT OPTIONS

Two modalities heat or chemical treatments. All are minimally invasive injections. Laser treatment options are for both spider veins and larger veins in the thigh. Outpatient procedures, back to work the next day. Mild sedative used. Occasionally for very large veins, they are removed through small incisions called micro-phlebectomy.

THE ROLE OF COMPRESSION SOCKS AND HOSE WHEN IT COMES TO VV AND SV

Veins are a low-pressure system. By compressing the veins with stockings, the symptoms are relieved, so patients have less swelling at the end of the day and less heaviness and fewer night cramps. Stockings are great for reducing symptoms, but they do not eliminate the vein.

GETTING DIAGNOSED FOR TREATMENT

A good vascular ultrasound will determine the location of the abnormal veins. These are most commonly in the thigh and are the source of most varicose veins, plus a consultation with a board-certified vascular surgeon.

I tell people, don't have your veins treated right before you go to the beach, or they'll be more noticeable. But, if you wait till fall, it's a perfect time to get treated, so that if you had veins you saw over the summertime… you could get them treated and they would resolve," said Coogan.

