Starting to jog in 2019? Here are some safety tips to know

HOUSTON - Every new year, many people decide to start running as an easy and cheap way to get fit or lose weight. But making a habit out of this activity can be stressful for you or for people who care about your well-being and want you to return home safely. But worry not, because simple safety tips can make a huge difference when you go out to run or jog.

"A lot of time you feel: 'Well, my neighborhood is safe. I know exactly where I’m going. I’m fine." But you may not be,” said Rania Mankarious, executive director of Crime Stoppers Houston, who visited by our studio to share some useful information to know once you decide to lace up those running shoes.

It starts with your phone. “Have it charged. Have it with you. Of course,you want to listen to music, but don’t be so distracted that you have no idea of your surroundings. And don’t post your route, or exactly where your leaving or where you are going,” said Mankarious, who recommends telling your friends where you are going, especially if you are going alone.

“Let a friend, a family member or a colleague. Say, 'Hey, I’m about to go for a run.It should only be 45 minutes,'” said Mankarious.

"Run with a friend or a group, if you can. Try to run in a well-populated area, and change the route,” she said. She encourages people to keep running, but to take these precautions.

For more safety tips, see the video above.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.