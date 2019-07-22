Slim down with the latest in laser technology

HOUSTON - There's an FDA approved laser technology that promises to help you get a better-looking body without painful surgery.

CEO of Innovative Lasers of Houston, Laura Alexis shares more, along with patient, Carleen Glasgow, who shares her weight loss journey.

I saw the ad on television and I gave them a call... and I said you know what? Let's do it," said Glasgow.

Innovative Lasers of Houston is offering a special for Houston Life viewers, call 281-888-3094 to receive six sessions for $1,200.

Plus, an additional three sessions free if you mention you saw them on "Houston Life."

This offer is valid for the first 100 callers.

Schedule a free consultation online at www.innovativelasersofhouston.com.



