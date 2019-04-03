Say goodbye to sinus issues

HOUSTON - Studies show more than 37 million Americans suffer from sinus problems.

If you are one of those Americans, you know how irritating sinus issues can be.

Dr. Michael Kaplan and Dr. Allan Conde with Kaplan Sinus Relief share the latest in-office procedure that can help you breathe better.

The balloon procedure takes about 20 minutes. There is some congestion for a few days. Within a week you are feeling better. Within two weeks you’re constantly breathing better than you have in years. - Michael Kaplan, MD

