Ring in the new year with less stress

HOUSTON - Reducing stress can provide huge rewards. Psychotherapist Ametis Cederberg of The Lovett Center shares why it's important to put yourself first with the easy to start-off tasks.

"If we think about it, prioritizing sleep, eating well and staying hydrated are basic need that we don't always think about... if we don't get enough sleep we're irritable, maybe our emotions are heightened... paying attention to these basic needs is extremely important," said Cederberg.

Have a mile-long to-do list? Taking big daunting tasks and breaking them down into small manageable goals provides a confidence boost for each small task you complete leading up to the end result.

Watch the clip above for more tips to keep in mind as we inch closer to the new year.

