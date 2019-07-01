Reduce waste and save money with Art of Green cleaning products

HOUSTON - Tired of reading warning labels on household cleaning product?

There are lots of way you can be friendly to the environment by using healthy products and still stay on budget.

Owner of $5 Dinners, Erin Chase shares where you can find cleaning options that are non-toxic and hacks to save you money.

I am all about helping you save money, while still using products that are affordable, but natural and safe to use in and around your home, your kids, your pets and your family... this is the Art of Green brand new cleaning products that are available exclusively at H-E-B," said Chase.

DITCH THE PAPER TOWELS



Use washable/reusable dish towels. Towels made from upcycled denim or cotton are super absorbent and you can use them over and over again. The average family spends nearly $200 on paper towels per year, plus it's tons of paper waste.



REPLACE SCRUBS WITH PLASTIC SCRUBBING TOOLS



Old toothbrushes work great for small areas (shoes, drains, faucets, & more). Plastic scrubs can be put in the dishwasher and easily cleaned. Save old t-shirts to use them for dusting.



FIND CLEANING OPTIONS THAT ARE NON-TOXIC



Don't use harsh-chemicals. Choose products in recycled packaging. The Art of Green line can be found exclusively at H-E-B. Art of Green sprays and concentrates are packaged in 100% post-consumer recycled material.



CUT COSTS BY USING CONCENTRATES



Refilling a bottle over and over again reduces waste. Concentrated product is cheaper than prepared cleaners. The extra step of adding water can make a huge difference on the environment and your wallet.



LAUNDRY HACKS



Erin has learned that most people use more laundry detergent than necessary.

She has 4 boys, so she deals with a lot of laundry. She says it's difficult to see the lines on the detergent cups to see the recommended amount. She now uses a black sharpie to highlight those lines to see them easier. She also cuts dryer sheets in half, uses half the recommended amount of fabric softener, and uses dryer balls to cut the dry time (and electricity usage) significantly.



