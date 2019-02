HOUSTON - Taking care of our bodies is important, especially our hearts! Registered Dietitian Mary Ellen Phipps With Milk & Honey Nutrition shares heart healthy foods to include into our diets.



Check out her recipes below:

Blueberry Chia Muffins

Spinach Walnut and Feta Pesto Sauce

Orange Smoothie

To connect with Mary Ellen click here

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.