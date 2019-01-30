Parting ways with sentimental objects

HOUSTON - Getting organized usually means getting rid of stuff -- but many people find themselves emotionally attached to some objects, like baby items or the belongings of a deceased loved one. Psychotherapist Ametis Cederberg with The Lovett Center shares tips to help us deal with sentimental clutter.

"When we think about parting ways with objects, we have such an emotional attachment often times and what attachment really is at the basic level, is a strong emotional bond that provides a sense of security or comfort," said Cederberg.

Watch the clip above for tips to part ways with emotional valuable objects in a healthy way.

