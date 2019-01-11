New treatment for minimally invasive body contouring

HOUSTON - Tired of that double chin or struggling to lose fat in problem areas like the tummy or thighs?

Dr. Forrest Roth, board certified plastic surgeon, explains how BodyTite and FaceTite work to provide surgical results without the surgery for patients.

"It's a wonderful procedure to get all the benefits of a tummy tuck or facelift without going to the operating room," Roth said.

Both treatments work using radio frequencies and can be done at the clinic with very minimal downtime and no visible scars.

Dr. Roth is offering 20% off treatment for the first 100 callers to schedule a FaceTite and/or BodyTite treatment.

To learn more, call 713-559-9300 or visit www.westaveplasticsurgery.com.

This article is sponsored by Dr. Forrest Roth.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.