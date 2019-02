HOUSTON - Did you know 30 million people in the U.S. will be affected by an eating disorder in their lifetime? Psychotherapist, Ametis Cederberg with The Lovett Center shares exactly why the National Eating Disorders Awareness Week is so important.

"Eating disorders don't have discrimination, it affects all people, race, gender, ethnicity, economic class, so anyone can be affected by this," said Cederberg.



