3 pregnancy stretches you need to know about to get the best night's sleep

HOUSTON - Mom’s-to-be need all the help they can get to have a good night’s rest. So, finding out that some simple stretch moves can do the trick seems like a dream come true!

Ryan Terry, co-founder of REACH Stretch Studios, explains that carrying a bundle of joy can often result in a lot of discomfort like shortness of breath, swollen ankles and back pain, all of which can lead to lack of sleep.

If a mother comes in, and we get you on the table, we can assess some of your issues a lot better. We can alleviate that, and I guarantee she’s going to enjoy a much better quality of life and sleep during her pregnancy.

REACH Stretch Studios assists clients one-on-one, a very appealing concept to women who may be feeling self-conscious during their pregnancy. But, for those who prefer to try these moves from the privacy of their home, you’re in luck!

Pregnancy stretches to try at home

1. The bridge from supine position

Perform on a flat surface with a pillow under your head.

2. Lower trunk rotation from supine position

Bend your knees and move them from side to side.

3. Seated figure-four stretch

Sit tall and lean forward at your hips until you feel a stretch.

Watch the video above for the full story and to learn more about REACH Stretch Studios.

