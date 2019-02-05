Jeri's weight loss journey

HOUSTON - Jeri Robinson-Cook felt like she had tried everything to lose weight, without any real success, until she made a call to Innovative Lasers of Houston.

"I'm so grateful that I made that phone call, came in for consultation and started the journey. I've got a ways to go, but it's working, it's working," Cook said.

So far, she's lost 26 pounds.

Laura Alexis with Innovative Lasers of Houston explains the technology behind the Zerona Laser and how it can help patients lose anywhere from three to eleven inches in just two weeks.

This customized weight loss program includes Zerona Laser treatments and VibraGym sessions.

Innovative Lasers of Houston is offering a sweetheart special for Houston Life viewers, call 281-888-3094 to receive six sessions for $1,200.

Plus, an additional week of sessions free if you mention you saw them on "Houston Life."

This offer is valid for the first 100 callers.

Schedule a free consultation online at www.innovativelasersofhouston.com.

This article is sponsored by Innovative Lasers of Houston.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.