Improve your skin and look younger without injections or doctor visits

Tired of dealing with under eye bags, dark circles & wrinkles? There’s one product that promises to reduce some of the key signs of aging.

Lifestyle expert Scott DeFalco recently stopped by to explain how Plexaderm can help

You can do it in the comfort of your own home. You put it under your make up, before you start your day, [or when] you go out at night. It’s easy." – Scott DeFalco

Plexaderm is offering up to 50% off and free shipping to Houston Life viewers.

Call 1-800-923-7063 or visit www.plexaderm.com to get in on this special offer.

Sponsored by Sheer Science.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.